Eric Trump Rips Deutche Bank, Capitol One Subpoenas: ‘This is the Deep State at Work’

Eric Trump blamed the “Deep State” over the fact that Deutsche Bank and Capital One have faced congressional subpoenas to hand over their financial records on his father and the Trump Organization.

On Monday night, lawyers for President Donald Trump and his business empire announced lawsuits against both banks in order to block them from complying with the “lawless invasion of privacy” the subpoenas entail. When Eric Trump was asked about this during a Tuesday interview with Fox & Friends, the president’s son called it “presidential harassment 101” from people who are more interested in impeding his father than in governing.

“My father always talked about the deep state on campaign trail. This is the deep state,” Trump said. “We’re saying this is presidential harrassment. This is all these people do…They don’t want to do their jobs. They want to harass Trump.”

Trump went on to call the subpoenas proof of how “deranged” Democrats have become, and grumbled about people who are going bankrupt from the legal bills they keep having to pay because of investigations on his father.

“This is the deep state at work,” Trump summed it up. “This is what my father talked about during the campaign.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

