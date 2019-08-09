CNN’s Erin Burnett called out President Donald Trump for his optimistic comments that Congress would pass “meaningful background checks” on guns in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, noting that “history shows you can’t take him at his word.”

Burnett kicked off her show by playing a clip of an upbeat Trump repeatedly saying he thought he would be able to sign a gun background checks bill soon. But she contrasted that urgency with the fact that the president is refusing to call Congress back from vacation to act.

“So, today, you heard him, President Trump used the word ‘meaningful’ 17 times. Seventeen times he used the word ‘meaningful’ when talking about background checks,” Burnett noted. “But if he means what he says, then he can take a stand, right? He could write an executive order now. He could let the NRA and some in the GOP come fight him. Take it to court. Lose, but take a stand. So tonight Trump has a big choice to make, whether or not to be a president of his word, because here are his words 18 months ago after the Parkland mass shooting.”

Then, she played a clip of Trump using almost the exact same rhetoric in February 2018 about passing “very strong background checks” and reiterating: “Got to do background checks.”

“And he has done nothing since then on background checks,” Burnett pointed out. “History shows you can’t take him at his word.”

But, she added: “His lack of action, broken promises, is actually odd for at least one really important reason.” For many years, she pointed out, public polling has found overwhelming support for passing universal gun background checks.

“So you would think that Trump, knowing that, would have even more reason to step up and take action. But instead today he punted,” she said. “He said, ‘I called Mitch McConnell.'”

“I spoke to Mitch McConnell yesterday,” Trump said, in another clip. “He is totally onboard.”

“Mitch McConnell is not totally onboard,” Burnett countered. In fact, House Democrats passed two bills on this issue in February and McConnell has stonewalled both of them from coming up for a Senate vote. “Donald Trump knows [McConnell] didn’t call the Senate back in session. He definitely has not said he is for background checks. If he were for background checks he could have voted on the bill that 86 percent of Americans support. But he didn’t. He refused to bring it to the Senate floor.”

“Again, the buck stops with President Trump. He can take McConnell on,” Burnett said. “Is he going to keep his word or will he make ‘meaningful’ become a meaningless word?

Watch the video above, via CNN.

