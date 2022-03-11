In an effort to argue that Ukraine is making biological weapons, Tucker Carlson cited an interview with a Pentagon official who – in that very interview – said the exact opposite of what the Fox News host told his audience the official had said.

For years, the Russian government has alleged the United States is funding labs in Ukraine to develop bioweapons, possibly to use against Russia. The U.S. denies the charge.

However, what was once a theory seen mostly on Russian state media and the fringes of the internet had a booster rocket attached to it by a State Department official named Victoria Nuland.

Nuland testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday and was asked, “Does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?”

Rather than answer the question, she responded,

Ukraine has uh, biological research facilities, which, in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russia forces may be seeking to uh, gain control of. So, we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of uh, Russian forces should they approach.

Nuland was not pressed further.

Carlson and others have pointed to her worried and waffling response as evidence that something sinister must be afoot. On Thursday, he chided reporters for repeating “Pentagon talking points.”

Oddly, though, in the same segment, the host cited an interview with a Pentagon official named Robert Pope in order to give oxygen to the bioweapons theory.

Pope leads the Cooperative Threat Reduction Agency at the Department of Defense, which was created in 1991 in order to “secure and dismantle weapons of mass destruction and their associated infrastructure” housed stored in former Soviet republics, such as Ukraine. Back then, the Russians requested Western assistance in accomplishing this goal. Hence, the creation of the agency.

Incredibly, in the very same interview Carlson cited to bolster his claim that Ukraine’s bio-labs are making bioweapons, Pope said Ukraine’s bio-labs are not making bioweapons.

The host highlighted a Feb. 25 article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in which Pope is quoted. Here is how Carlson characterized Pope’s comments:

The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Robert Pope, the man who heads the Cooperative Threat Reduction program at DoD, sat for an interview with the website Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Pope was in the man in charge of securing or eliminating Soviet-era bioweapons. So, he knows a lot about the subject – maybe more than anyone else. But it turns out that not all of these Soviet weapons are being destroyed or even secured, and Pope acknowledged that in the interview, which apparently CNN didn’t see. According to his interview, Pope said the labs, quote “may hold pathogen strains left over from the Soviet bioweapons program, preserved in freezers for research purposes.” Pope said that, quote, “Scientists being scientists, it wouldn’t surprise me if some of these strain collections in some of these laboratories still have pathogen strains that go all the way back to the origins of that program.” In other words, because as Pope put it, scientists are scientists, they don’t want to destroy all the bioweapons. Instead they’re using them to conduct new bioweapons research. That’s what he said.

“That’s what he said,” Carlson told his audience.

The problem is, that is not at all what Pope said. In fact, Carlson omitted crucial portions of the interview that directly contradict his claim that Ukraine is using the labs “to conduct new bioweapons research.”

Here is the passage from the article Carlson quotes. To emphasize how dishonest his framing is, the portions Carlson quoted are not in bold. The rest are. Notice how much ignoring he had to do to draw the conclusion Pope claimed Ukraine is making bioweapons:

The invasion could also provide fodder for new disinformation narratives around the labs, Pope feared. The Russians, he said, “could potentially go to one of these facilities and fabricate something that they call evidence of nefarious activity at the facility.” The pathogens in Ukrainian labs vary by facility, Pope said, but some can be characterized as presenting a concern in the Ukrainian environment. As an example, he cited African swine fever virus, which is highly contagious in pigs and has caused hundreds of outbreaks in Ukraine since 2012. Some labs, he said, may hold pathogen strains left over from the Soviet bioweapons program, preserved in freezers for research purposes. “There is no place that still has any of the sort of infrastructure for researching or producing biological weapons,” Pope said. “Scientists being scientists, it wouldn’t surprise me if some of these strain collections in some of these laboratories still have pathogen strains that go all the way back to the origins of that program.”

“There is no place that still has any of the sort of infrastructure for researching or producing biological weapons,” Pope stated, though Carlson’s viewers wouldn’t know that because he has no interest in giving them an accurate account of what the man actually said.

Carlson also ignored Pope remark that the Russians “could potentially go to one of these facilities and fabricate something that they call evidence of nefarious activity at the facility.”

As if that weren’t enough, in the same publication on Wednesday, Pope reiterated his concern about what could happen if the Russians capture these facilities.

“Should Russian forces occupy a city with one of these facilities, we are concerned that Russia will fabricate ‘evidence’ of nefarious activity in an attempt to lend credibility to their ongoing disinformation about these facilities,” he said.

“We know Putin lied when he said he wasn’t preparing to invade Ukraine,” Pope added, “and we are confident that Russia is willing to lie to try to justify their invasion.”

Watch stunning mendacity above via Fox News.

