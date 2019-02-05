Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump SOTU: Showed New Level of ‘Demagoguery’ and ‘Hyperbole’

Former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump‘s, tore into his State of the Union address tonight.

“I think Donald Trump raised to a new level,” he said, “the demagoguery, the hyperbole, the chauvinism, and even the misrepresentation on a lot of the issues, including on the foreign policy and national security front.”

He particularly took issue with Trump’s claim that we would be at war with North Korea if he wasn’t elected president, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

