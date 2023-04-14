‘Not Fit to Hold Public Office’: Former CIA Director Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Comments on Intelligence Leak

Former CIA Director John Brennan blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over comments she made about Jack Teixeira, an Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified information.

Teixeira, 21, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after he allegedly dumped sensitive information about the war in Ukraine online. He was arraigned in federal court in Boston on Friday on charges of unlawfully possessing and removing classified records.

Greene, who opposes U.S. aid to Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia, suggested on Thursday that Teixeira was arrested by “the Biden regime” because he is “white, male, Christian, and antiwar.”

On Friday’s Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace read a response to Greene from former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), stating Greene “cannot be trusted with America’s national security information.”

“She apparently sits on the Homeland Security Committee of all things,” Wallace said of Greene, and asked Brennan, “Do you agree, though?”

“From my perspective, I think Marjorie Taylor Greene has demonstrated time and time again that she’s not fit to hold public office with some of her commentary that she has made, even previously,” Brennan replied. “And so, therefore, I believe she should not be involved in any type of sensitive, classified information. And she does have some clearances because of her role within the Congress and position on the committee.”

Brennan noted that one can oppose aid to Ukraine while also criticizing the release of sensitive intelligence.

“And if you do have that [view], you can still decry and condemn the unauthorized disclosure of our classified information that has been damaging to our interests abroad.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com