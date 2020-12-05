More than a month after the presidential election, issues surrounding it are still front and center — along with the continued coronavirus surge — as indicated by the slate of interviews scheduled for this weekend’s Sunday news shows.

Notable bookings for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020: Chris Wallace will interview John Brennan – former CIA director, current Trump critic, and frequent target of Fox News opinion shows – on Fox News Sunday, while Sunday Morning Futures on sister network Fox Business will feature a full slate of Trump acolytes. Former CISA director Chris Krebs, whose first interview since being fired on Twitter by Trump was with 60 Minutes, returns to CBS for Face the Nation.

Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Moncef Slaoui will appear on both Face the Nation and CNN’s State of the Union. Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force will appear on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd as the pandemic surges in the United States. This week brought a record number of hospitalizations from the virus and the deadliest day yet, with more than 2,800 deaths reported Wednesday.

Republican Senator Mike Braun, of Indiana, will appear on This Week just days after excoriating “the media” in a Washington Examiner op-ed.

This Week (ABC):

• Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services

• Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

• Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Face the Nation (CBS):

• Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser

• Chris Krebs, Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

• Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

• Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine CEO

• Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Meet the Press (NBC):

• Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator

• Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

• Gabriel Sterling, Georgia elections official

State of the Union (CNN):

• Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser

• Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

• Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA)

• Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA)

Fox News Sunday (Fox):

• Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

• John Brennan, former CIA Director and author of Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad

• HHS Secretary Alex Azar

• Yo-Yo Ma, world-renowned cellist

Sunday Morning Futures (Fox News):

• John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence

• Rudy Giuliani, Attorney for President Trump

• Ken Starr, FOX News Contributor

• Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus

