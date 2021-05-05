David Frum Responds to Tucker Carlson Attack By Denouncing Him as a ‘Bloodthirsty,’ Flip-Flopping ‘Infotainment’ TV Persona

On Tuesday night, Fox host Tucker Carlson described The Atlantic‘s David Frum as “dopey” and more during remarks about a “woke” recruitment promo from the CIA.

During the commentary, Carlson started with the eminently mockable, and therefore extensively mocked video from the CIA, then moved into saying that it’s not white supremacy that’s the most dangerous enemy to the United States, as ex-CIA Director and current media pundit John Brennan claims, but instead it’s American elites.

“It’s the decadent rich people from their class at Harvard, It’s the gender studies party at Cornell. It’s the cat cafés in Austin and Asheville,” said Carlson. Then he went for the kill on Frum.

“It’s the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David Frum is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey, middle-aged, Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war,” he said. “Those are the people who actually detest the country.”

The magazine ran an article last week exhaustively critical of Carlson, under the headline “Tucker Carlson, Unmasked“, and a quick search of the archives shows myriad instances of writers associating Carlson with White supremacy or White “nationalism.”

Those recent articles weren’t from Frum, but he did respond by Twitter on Wednesday to Carlson’s comments.

In his comments, Carlson specifically brought up Frum as a cheerleader for “unwinnable” war. A major feature of MAGA politics is railing against “endless” or unwinnable wars, in contrast to the previously hawkish point of view predominant in the GOP.

In responding to the warmonger charge, one Frum has faced from critics many times over, he pointed out that hawkish point of view was also previously predominant in Tucker Carlson’s politics.

He painted the Fox host as having been “bloodthirsty” before he was against it. And he extended that flip-flop characterization to include Carlson’s entire body of work.

“Say one thing today, the opposite tomorrow. Urge a war on national television, then disavow it afterward as if it had nothing to do with you. It’s cynical, but above all it’s cowardly,” he wrote. “We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from “COVID is real” to “COVID is fake.” He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow.”

He said “the Carlson TV persona” is like “a one-man TV special effect, a creation of market analysis of race-baiting as a segment within an ever more fragmented infotainment industry.”

But there’s no need to over-summarize the tweet thread, read it for yourself below. First, the Carlson clip.

Tucker Carlson's Monologue Reacting To Woke CIA Recruitment Video pic.twitter.com/HbcKLQlOA9 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 5, 2021

And now the thread it spawned.

Carlson has some abusive personal comments about me 2/3 of the way through this complicated excuse and justification for the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Anti-vax; pro-insurrection – quite a combo. As to the abuse, I'll say just this … 1/x https://t.co/2tEVzXzwot — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" – we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

All this was during the period of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Carlson now proclaims his fierce opposition to both. But *when it mattered* – when his already influential voice could have made a difference to the national decision – he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars. 3/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

I supported the wars too of course. But Carlson's support was way more outspoken, radical, disdainful, and – frankly – bloodthirsty. His radio broadcast description of Iraqis as "semiliterate primitive monkeys" resurfaced in 2018. https://t.co/ukmnIk7iRS There's a lot more. 4/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

Maybe Carlson authentically changed his mind about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Or maybe he was performing in 2009 and is performing again today. It doesn't matter. What does matter is this … 5/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

What matters is *what you said at the time that your words could influence public action.* We all rethink, we all evolve. But even as we change, we carry our responsibility for our personal histories along with us. At least, I believe that. Not Carlson. 6/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

To Carlson, it's all just sounds and images on a box, to be spoken, then forgotten. Say one thing today, the opposite tomorrow. Urge a war on national television, then disavow it afterward as if it had nothing to do with you. It's cynical, but above all it's cowardly. 7/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

Carlson's like a one-man TV special effect, a creation of market analysis of race-baiting as a segment within an ever more fragmented infotainment industry. He would just as happily host Jeopardy or do a cooking show with a Kardashian. 9/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021

Frum concluded that his views are “not a show or an act” and that this could be what bothers Carlson.

In the commentary clip, Carlson concludes his remarks saying “maybe the intersectional lady with the emotional problems is in fact a deep cover operative.” In other words, a show or an act.

“Think about, it makes sense,” he said.

Brennan, speaking on MSNBC, said the Biden administration is zeroing in on American extremists that are basically operating in the same way as foreign insurgency movements. He said it brings together an “unholy alliance” of “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”

So to recap, the absurd videos in this story include John Brennan outlining an unholy libertarian-fascist-religious insurgency that is basically a terror group, a CIA recruitment video that features the line “I am intersectional” and not coincidentally a photo of the video’s subject standing beside John Brennan, a Tucker Carlson monologue that posits the recruitment video is highlighting a “deep cover’ agent, and a Frum thread that includes him saying he thinks he “owes” us all a book.

These videos all come together nicely to create some quality infotainment. I’m just glad I could be part of the machine that brings it to you.

