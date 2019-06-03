Former Trump lawyer John Dowd blasted the Mueller report to Sean Hannity Monday night over an issue concerning his voicemail to Michael Flynn‘s lawyer.

You may remember a few days ago when the full transcript of that voicemail came out. Part of the transcript was already featured in the Mueller report.

Here's the transcript of the voicemail from Trump's attorney John Dowd to Flynn's lawyer. pic.twitter.com/3LK2rr18Xq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 31, 2019

On Friday, Congressman Devin Nunes decried “fraud” in how the full voicemail transcript was edited in the Mueller report, and tonight Dowd agreed.

“This entire report by Mueller is a fraud,” he said, “and we’re going to find more of these things. Isn’t it ironic that this man who kept indicting and prosecuting people for process crimes committed a false statement in his own report.”

He called the edited voicemail transcript an “an outrage.”

Alan Dershowitz agreed and said “the distortion of the Dowd quote is very serious.”

