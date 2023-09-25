Ex-Ukrainian President Wrecks Fox Host’s Attempt to Use Shokin in Biden Conspiracy: ‘Please’ Don’t Use This ‘Completely Crazy Person’

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko undermined one of the core claims that President Joe Biden’s critics have used to justify the impeachment inquiry launched into him.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade interviewed Poroshenko for One Nation over the weekend, about a month after his interview with Ukrainian former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Kilmeade asked the former president to react to Shokin’s claim that Poroshenko fired him “at the insistence of then-Vice President [Biden] because I was investigating Burisma. There were no complaints whatsoever, no problems with how I was performing at my job, but because pressure was repeatedly put on President Poroshenko, that’s what ended up being [the reason behind] him firing me.”

“Is that why he got fired?” Kilmeade asked. “Because of the billion dollars and the former vice president, now president?”

This was based on a repeatedly-debunked narrative that Poroshenko emphatically rejected as false:

First of all, this is a completely crazy person. There is something wrong with him. Second, there is not one single word of truth. And third, I hate the idea to make any comments and to make any intervention in an American election. We have very much enjoyed the bipartisan support, and please, do not use such a person like Shokin to undermine the trust between bipartisan support and Ukraine.

“What do you mean? He’s not your friend?” Kilmeade asked. Poroshenko told him he hasn’t seen Shokin in four years, adding that “he played a very dirty game unfortunately.”

“So that’s not true? He didn’t get fired because of Joe Biden?” asked Kilmeade. Poroshenko answered that Shokin’s firing was brought about by the Ukrainian parliament.

For months, Republicans have claimed that Biden corruptly took foreign money as vice president as part of an influence-peddling scheme that involved his family’s oversea business dealings. When the House GOP launched their impeachment investigation into Biden earlier this month, many of them did so by referring to the recurring claim that Vice President Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless Shokin was fired while he was investigating corruption at Burisma while his son Hunter Biden was on the company’s board.

While Biden’s critics claim that this was a quid pro quo, it ignores the context that the U.S. policy of the time agreed with the international community that Shokin was corrupt. In that sense, Biden was expressing the U.S. government’s official bipartisan position by calling for Shokin’s removal.

Furthermore, there is little-to-no evidence that Shokin was actively pursuing the Burisma investigation as Biden called for his firing; ergo, Shokin’s replacement would have been presumed to have brought more scrutiny upon Hunter and Burisma.

Kilmeade chose to gloss over all of this a month ago while promoting the Shokin interview, for when Will Cain brought up these details, Kilmeade shrugged this off with “You and I aren’t there, so what do we know?”

“Why can’t we ask these questions?” said Kilmeade as he cast doubt on Biden expressing the U.S.’s position on dealing with corruption.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com