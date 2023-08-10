‘You Are Misinterpreting Him On Purpose!’ Tarlov Throws Down On Fox While Fact Checking Co-Hosts on Biden, Ukrainian Prosecutor Claim

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov joined Outnumbered on Thursday and offered counterpoints on Devon Archer’s recent testimony and allegations of corruption in the Biden family. Tarlov sparred with her co-hosts and the segment became particularly tense as she fact-checked the regularly made, yet incorrect claim that then Vice President Joe Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to help Burisma – the Ukrainian energy company Hunter Biden worked for.

“President is right to say that he didn’t have anything to do with it, because that’s exactly what Devon Archer’s testimony confirmed. I just, I honestly can’t believe it, we were talking about it on The Five yesterday,” Tarlov began as co-host Kayleigh McEnany interrupted her.

“Just let me speak,” Tarlov insisted as she looked to finish her point.

“Hold on, Devon Archer said he wasn’t on the phone calls. For instance, the Dubai call. He walked out of the room during the call,” McEnany added of Hunter Biden’s former business partner.

“Okay, but there is more that Devon Archer said, like he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoing by the president,” Tarlov replied as Harris Faulkner then interrupted her.

After a back-and-forth, Tarlov ran through Archer’s testimony and concluded:

Every piece of evidence, so-called evidence that the Republicans have has utterly fallen apart, which is why Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have admitted on our air multiple times that they don’t, quote, have it yet. And I would encourage everyone to watch Steve Doocy this morning talking about it on the Fox & Friend’s couch, where he is pushing, tell me what the crime is? What law has been broken?

Guest host Ben Ferguson then ran through some of the allegations against Biden and alleged payments made to Hunter Biden from overseas. Ferguson, who hosts a podcast with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), added, “Well, first he had a prosecutor fired that was investigating a company…”

Tarlov jumped in and said, “That’s not true!”

Ferguson, Harris, and Tarlov then began speaking over each other as Ferguson declared the accusation “true” adding Biden said it “on TV.”

“No aid unless they fire the prosecutor,” Faulkner said in the crosstalk.

“But the prosecutor was not fired for the reason that you guys are saying,” insisted Tarlov as Ferguson loudly disagreed.

“You are contradicting the president of the United States of America!” Ferguson declared as Tarlov shot back, “No, you are misinterpreting him on purpose.”

McEnany then jumped in and took the conversation back to Archer and accused Tarlov of “the raising of the bar defense.”

“You say, okay, no crime was committed here. Again, you’re raising the bar. A crime doesn’t have to be committed here. The whole point is that this is corruption. The American people see this and say this stinks,” McEnany concluded after listing the millions that were allegedly paid to Hunter Biden.

As for the debate surrounding the firing of the prosecutor, Tarlov was indeed correct in her claim that Viktor Shokin was fired for refusing to investigate corruption in Ukraine. The claim that Biden had Shokin fired to protect Hunter Biden was widely pushed by then-President Donald Trump and his allies ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

USA Today explained in October of 2019, “But sources ranging from former Obama administration officials to an anti-corruption advocate in Ukraine say the official, Viktor Shokin, was ousted for the opposite reason Trump and his allies claim.”

“It wasn’t because Shokin was investigating a natural gas company tied to Biden’s son; it was because Shokin wasn’t pursuing corruption among the country’s politicians, according to a Ukrainian official and four former American officials who specialized in Ukraine and Europe,” added USA Today.

The same set of facts was widely verified in reporting from outlets spanning Axios to the BBC.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

