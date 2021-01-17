Fauci: Biden’s Goal of 100 Million Vaccine Doses in 100 Days is ‘Absolutely a Doable Thing’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it might be possible for President-Elect Joe Biden to speed up the coronavirus vaccine distribution process within his administration’s first 100 days.

NBC’s Chuck Todd held an interview with Fauci on Meet The Press in order to focus on the setbacks America has witnessed so far in the vaccine rollout. When Todd arrived at Biden’s promise for America to have 100 million inoculations in his first 100 days, he asked Fauci how long it would take for that to happen if Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to boost manufacturing.

Fauci answered that there’s “no doubt” about the feasibility of Biden’s plan, and it “can be done.”

“I can tell you one thing that’s clear is that the issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days, is absolutely a doable thing,” Fauci said. “What the president-elect is going to do is, where need be, invoke the DPA to get the kinds of things they need. Whatever they may be, be they tests, be they vaccines or what have you. In other words, to just not be hesitant to use whatever mechanisms we can to get everything on track and on the flow that we predict.”

Fauci also took questions about how far away Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are from seeing approval for their Covid vaccines.

via NBC.

