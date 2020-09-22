National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday disputed President Donald Trump’s latest statements minimizing the coronavirus pandemic.

As Trump continues to observe the fallout of his recorded admission to downplaying Covid-19, he held a rally in Ohio on Monday night where he acknowledged the disease’s threat to the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. After that, however, Trump claimed “nobody young” is really affected, then he went on shortly after and said “it affects virtually nobody.”

On Tuesday, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta held an interview with Fauci, and he brought up Trump’s rally remarks in order to ask Fauci for confirmation its not “just the elderly” that have to worry about Covid.

“No it’s not,” Fauci responded. “It isn’t just the elderly and those with underlying conditions. It can be serious in young people.”

Fauci went on to say that even though the disease is “much less serious” to younger people as a whole, there is still a “substantial proportion” of America’s population with underlying conditions that are at risk from Covid regardless of age.

“So don’t just think the elderly are the problem,” Fauci said. “True, people with underlying conditions, but those are not just isolated to the elderly. There are plenty of younger people who have underlying conditions that put them at risk.”

Watch above, via CNN.

