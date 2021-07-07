Fox & Friends Outraged By Biden Suggesting Door-to-Door Vaccinations: ‘My Body, My Choice’

Fox & Friends expressed anger that President Joe Biden suggested door-to-door vaccinations during his Tuesday speech imploring Americans to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

President Biden remarked on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program during a speech at the White House Tuesday afternoon. He exhorted Americans to do the patriotic thing and get vaccinated.

“Now we need to go to the community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said.

“People are up in arms about this,” Ainsley Earhardt noted. “Because we as Americans can make our own choices for our own families and our own bodies.”

It’s not clear which people are outraged by this, but it’s a good bet that Fox & Friends feels that their viewers should be mad at government interference in what they deem to be an invasive approach to personal medical decisions.

“When someone is knocking at your door with a vaccine, are they going to have the shot in their hand, or are they going to encourage you to go, ask you questions, like the census bureau does?” Earhardt continued. “Listen, when you are cooking or watching a movie, do you want someone knocking on your door that you don’t know? That’s a stranger?”

“The only answer when the government comes knocking at the door, ‘My body, my choice, see you later’ and shut the door,” Pete Hegseth agreed. “Ultimately, we are responsible people that can make that call for ourselves.”

The latest CDC numbers indicate that the total number of American adults that have received at least one shot currently stands at 67%, just short of the White House goal of 70% by July 4th. Recent data shows that states that have reached higher numbers of vaccinations are not seeing an increase in Covid cases, while those lagging are seeing increases. Or, in other words, states that went for Trump — which most Fox News viewers reside — are seeing a surge in cases.

The deployment of the phrase “My body, my choice” — a rallying cry for advocates of abortion rights — was an interesting choice, at once an earnest declaration and an ironic validation of an ideological opponent’s premise. Choice for me, but not for thee?

