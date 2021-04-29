Favorite Trump Target Brad Raffensperger Slams Kelly Loeffler as ‘Fake Trumper’

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who became a whipping post for former President Donald Trump for overseeing a free and fair election in his state — and received criticism and death threats for doing so — is now using “fake Trumper” as an epithet.

During an appearance on Fox News, Neil Cavuto asked Raffensperger to respond to former Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) call for an investigation into his handling of the 2020 election.

In a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R), Loeffler suggested he investigate if Raffensperger “put his political self-interest ahead of the people of Georgia” and whether he “minimized voters’ legitimate concerns” about changes to elections in the state. Raffensperger had originally responded by calling her allegations “laughable” and saying that she lost her senate seat to Raphael Warnock because of her “failure to convince anyone she was actually a Trump supporter.”

Raffensperger doubled down in an interview with Cavuto on Thursday:

We – yesterday – had the state election board meeting and had probably had over a hundred cases that we’re looking at back going back to the 2020 cycle. That’s the fourth meeting we’ve had since January looking at election infractions. But at the end of the day, everyone needs to understand that she is a fake Trumper. And because she lost the race, now she’s trying to somehow make it sound like she’s a Trumper, but she’s a fake Trumper. You know, she went ahead and she actually supported and gave money to Hillary Clinton in 2007, and then her WNBA team did a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood.

Raffensperger has announced he’s running for reelection in 2022 but could have difficulty getting the nomination again, as Trump has already endorsed challenger Rep. Jody Hice in the Republican primary. Back in January, Raffensperger’s office released an hourlong recording of a phone conversation initiated by Trump, in which the outgoing president told the secretary of state, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.” Trump had lost the state to President Joe Biden by 11,779, a loss which was which subsequently confirmed by three recounts, including one by hand.

Raffensperger wasn’t done with Loeffler, adding:

She was a weak candidate. She had never set forth her vision of where she wanted to move Georgia to. So she never really engaged with voters. She said that she supported President Trump, but she’s a fake Trumper on that, and then meanwhile she’s given to liberal causes, and so people realize she wasn’t what she said she was. So what she’s doing right now is very destructive to [the] 2024 and 2022 races. We need to unify as Republicans and when you continue to look backwards, it’s not helpful to move forward.

Raffensperger’s office has said it turned up “no fraudulent absentee ballots” and that there was “a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures.”

