Jon Stewart called “nonsense” on Andrew Sullivan’s claim he was ambushed on The Problem with Jon Stewart last week.

In a lengthy Substack post published Friday, Sullivan said a booker reached out to him about appearing on the show to talk about race. Sullivan, who has railed against so called “woke” narratives, was skeptical:

“Why would I go on a show just to be called a racist?” “No, no, no,” she replied. “Nothing like that would happen. This is not a debate. It’s just you talking one-on-one with Jon, and he’d never do that.” I said I’d think about it — especially since they seemed desperate with just 24 hours till taping — and later I called to say sure, if it’s just Jon. “I trust him to be fair.” I hadn’t had time to read the email invites, so I trusted the booker’s word.

Sullivan alleged right before his remote appearance he learned he would appear with two other guests who were in studio with a live audience, but chose to stay and do the show. In the post, he accused Stewart of acting “unprofessionally” after the host appeared to suggest Sullivan is racist.

On Friday night, Stewart fired back and claimed Sullivan was lying.

Nonsense ⁦@sullydish⁩. Our booker handled this last minute ask impeccably. Mr Sullivan was told, texted and emailed a detailed account of who was on the program, the content and intent of the discussion. https://t.co/SfHeK4unNY — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 2, 2022

“Nonsense,” said Stewart. “Our booker handled this last minute ask impeccably. Mr Sullivan was told, texted and emailed a detailed account of who was on the program, the content and intent of the discussion.”

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “She patiently handled his high maintenance shenanigans and gave him every opportunity to excuse himself. This man wasn’t ambushed. Any damage incurred was self inflicted.”

Lastly, he called Sullivan’s use of the word “woke” against critics “lazy.”

And can we stop with the lazy “woke” shitanytime someone disagrees with a conservative. Fuck man. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 2, 2022

“And can we stop with the lazy ‘woke’ shitanytime [sic] someone disagrees with a conservative. Fuck man.”

