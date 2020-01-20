NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez was heckled live on MSNBC, Monday, while reporting from a gun rights rally in Richmond, VA.

As Gutierrez spoke to MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson about the rally, a bearded protester approached the camera and shouted “piece of sh*t… f*ck you!”

Gutierrez ignored the man, while Jackson declared, “Thank you Gabe, appreciate it, and apologies for some of the background noise that you just heard in Gabe’s live shot.”

As reported by NBC News, “Every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Virginia Citizens Defense League holds a ‘Lobby Day’ event at the Capitol to advocate for gun rights. The demonstration usually attracts a few hundred attendees. But this year’s event is expected to swell because the Democratic-controlled Legislature is proposing several gun control measures, some of which would limit handgun purchases and require background checks.”

“The Defense League says it wants a ‘peaceful event,’ but law enforcement, the governor and residents fear that violence will erupt as white nationalists and far-right militias from throughout the country are expected to attend,” NBC News explained.

President Donald Trump expressed support for the rally attendees on Twitter, retweeting a video of the protesters singing the Star Spangled Banner, and posting, “The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!”

The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia are working hard to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

