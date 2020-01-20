The New York Times Editorial Board ripped into 2020 Democratic Presidental Candidate Micheal Bloomberg for not taking part in their interviewing process to seek the paper’s endorsement.

Unlike previous endorsements by the New York Times Board, the conversations with 2020 candidates were aired in a documentary format on The Weekly on FX.

In an unprecedented move, the Editorial Board at The New York Times endorsed two candidates – Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

In the clip above, Jesse Wegman, who sits on the Editorial Board at The New York Times and covers the Supreme Court and Legal Affairs reveals his concerns about businessman Andrew Yang. “I’m really wary of people with zero government experience. I mean, we’re watching it play out right now. That, to me, is, like, a major hurdle for me,” Wegman stated.

Kathleen Kingsbury, the Deputy Editorial Page Editor of The New York Times, took aim at all mayors billing them as not having the experience for the highest office in the land – at the current moment to take on President Donald Trump.

“That actually, though, feels like a good segue to Bloomberg, who, obviously, decided not to participate in the endorsement process, his argument being that he didn’t have enough to say yet.” Kingsbury stated.

“The reason that he entered the race is because he saw an opening for a manager. He is an entrepreneur. He’s an actual billionaire who built a real business, and that might have some appeal, ” Mara Gay, who serves on the Board specializing in New York State and Local Affairs, added.

“I don’t want to spend too much time on the mayor, mostly because I think some of the behaviors that we’ve seen since he entered this race have been disqualifying. We can probably set him aside,” Kingsbury concluded.

It is not clear exactly what Kingsbury is referring to as disqualifying, but Bloomberg has ostensibly directed a publication he owns, Bloomberg News, to not cover the former New York City mayor.

Bloomberg, a self-made billionaire is set to spend by far more than any other 2020 Democratic presidential candidate with a reported war chest of up to two billion dollars to take on President Donald Trump.

