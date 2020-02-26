Fox New’s Tucker Carlson riffed against Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Wednesday night, mocking what he claims is the candidate’s position that the unemployed middle class “smoke a ton more weed.”

Carson sarcastically added, “fire up a bowl” and “numb out.”

The segment began with Carlson aiming at Sanders over his plan to decriminalize non-violent marijuana charges.

“Oh, the war on drugs! Bernie Sanders talks about that in every speech he gives. A declining country with a sad underemployed middle class obviously needs to smoke a ton more weed. That’s Bernie’s solution…Fire up a bowl. Numb out. Maybe you won’t notice,” Carson stated.

The Fox News host then jokingly asked, “So where is this weed going to come from? Bernie has a plan for that, too. Black people are going to sell it to you.”

Carlson then played a clip from Tuesday nights debate of the senator, stating that as president, his administration would aid in helping minorities to launch “businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations” that “control the legalized marijuana market.”

The primetime Fox News host then poked fun at Sander’s policy proposal.

“That’s a real clip, by the way. So first, they fill black neighborhoods with abortion clinics. Now the frontrunner is encouraging more black kids to sill drugs, but somehow this is the party that loves black America,” Carlson concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]