Fmr Pence Aide Relates to Cassidy Hutchinson’s ‘Disturbing’ Testimony: Fears of Trumpworld Ruining Her Life Were ‘Very Real’

Olivia Troye, former national security official to former Vice President Mike Pence, offered her empathy to Cassidy Hutchinson in light of the newly revealed testimony to the January 6th Committee.

Troye appeared on CNN Newsroom to talk about the Committee’s release of transcripts from Hutchinson’s testimony. Most of the intrigue surrounding the transcripts gravitates around Hutchinson’s recollections that Trump lawyer Stefan Passantino urged her to mislead the committee downplaying what she knew her testimony. Cassidy also spoke of the pressure she was under by recalling that she said “they will ruin my life” if she were to turn against Trump.

From Hutchinson’s testimony:

It wasn’t just that I had Stefan sitting next to me; it was almost like I felt like I had Trump looking over my shoulder. Because I knew in some fashion it would get back to him if I said anything that he would find disloyal. And the prospect of that genuinely scared me. You know, I’d seen this world ruin people’s lives or try to ruin people’s careers. I’d seen how vicious they can be.

As Troye and Harry Litman discussed whether Passantino could be charged with obstruction of justice, Troye said that Hutchinson’s remarks “made me very emotional,” and “I can only imagine the fear Cassidy Hutchinson was feeling and the loneliness she was feeling in that moment.”

“That is the type of pressure campaign these people do, and it was coming at her from all directions,” Troy said. “We see the conversation where Pam Bondi, former attorney general of Florida, even calls her trying to connect her — once again — to other people in the Trumpworld and all of that. It’s disturbing to see this, because a lot of these people are still out there. They’re powerful people, and then you have this young woman in her mid-20’s who chose to serve. She wanted to serve her country. She went to the White house, and ends up in this situation.”

Troye then focused on Hutchinson tell her mother her fear of her life being ruined by Trump’s followers.

“That is very real,” Troye said. “You heard many of us who are well familiar with what that feels like. When that comes at you, you do feel alone, especially when you don’t have the means to push back on it, especially financially, and they know they have you cornered. It just speaks to her strength and integrity.”

