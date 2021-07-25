Fmr Surgeon General Worried Pandemic ‘Spiraling Out of Control’ Because More People Aren’t Vaccinated

Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams expressed serious concern about the covid-19 pandemic “spiraling out of control” again because of millions of Americans who won’t get vaccinated.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, Adams — who served in the Trump administration — told John Dickerson that “the quickest way to get people vaccinated is through mandates.”

“And we can’t have mask mandates, we won’t — you’re hearing this from the military and from other businesses — until you have full licensure of these vaccines. So if you want to get a bunch of people vaccinated really quickly, get these vaccines licensed and then you’ll see the military make it mandatory, you’ll see businesses make it mandatory,” he said.

Regarding the argument that people have the choice not to get vaccinated if they don’t want to, Adams had this response:

I always say to people, it is your choice, but choices come with consequences to you and to other people. The consequences to other people are that you may put my 11-year-old daughter who can’t get vaccinated at risk. You may put my wife, who is going through cancer therapy, at risk, or my mother, who had a stroke last year in the middle of a pandemic, at additional risk, even though both she and my mother are vaccinated. But there’s also real harm to you, because guess what? More mitigation is coming, whether it’s masking or whether it’s closures or whether it’s your kids having to return to virtual learning, that is coming. And it’s coming because this pandemic is spiraling out of control yet again and it’s spiraling out of control because we don’t have enough people vaccinated.

“So get vaccinated because it helps your neighbors, but get vaccinated because it’s going to help every single American enjoy the freedoms that we want to return to,” he added.

Adams recently wrote that the CDC should revise its masking recommendations.

He said Sunday they should at least issue a “clarification” that if you’re vaccinated and other around vaccinated people, you’re probably safe, “but if you’re out in public, if you’re around people who you don’t know whether they’re vaccinated or not, and especially if you’re in a community where prevalence is going up,” it would be safest to mask up.

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com