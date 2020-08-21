Former Trump DHS official Miles Taylor has been speaking out a lot recently about alarming things he witnessed while he served in the administration, and on CNN Friday the subject of President Donald Trump’s TV habits came up.

It comes as a surprise to virtually no one that the president is a big consumer of cable news, mostly Fox News and Fox Business. There’s been a number of reports over the course of his presidency about him talking with/getting advice from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Pete Hegseth, and, of course, Lou Dobbs.

Dobbs has been one of the most effusive supporters of the president on TV, even declaring at one point early this year that Trump has set a standard for presidents “that most mortals won’t be able to meet.”

Taylor told Anderson Cooper that for a time there was a running joke that Dobbs “was the sort of shadow chief of staff of the Trump administration”:

“The president would call us and he would say — and pardon my language — he would say, ‘Why the hell didn’t you watch Lou Dobbs last night? You need to listen to Lou. What Lou says is what I want to do.’ So if Lou Dobbs peddled a conspiracy theory on late-night television or made an erroneous claim about what should be done either at the border or with some law enforcement operation, the president wanted us to be tuning in every night. My response to that was I don’t have any time to watch Lou Dobbs in the evening. You’ve got us running a 250,000-person department and we’re trying to guard against some of the most severe threats to this country. We can’t be watching Lou Dobbs and taking our orders from him, but this happened on a regular basis.”

In the past week, Taylor has called out Trump on a number of fronts and said his experience working in the administration has led him to support Joe Biden in the election.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]