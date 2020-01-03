Lou Dobbs has praised President Donald Trump in grandiose ways beyond what most other Trump supporters on cable news regularly proclaim.

Just last month he predicted “century after century of veneration” for the president, and months ago he actually said, “Have a great weekend, the president makes such a thing possible for us all.”

Tonight Dobbs was praising Trump over the strike on a top Iranian general and he took things to another level:

“This is a president who’s already — in my opinion, he’s already historic, but in my opinion, he’s also already one of the greatest presidents and with another four years, in which to get more done, he’s already set a standard, Congressman, for presidents that most mortals won’t be able to meet. He outworks them. He outthinks. He is remarkably resourceful. He’s bright. His judgment is second to none.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

