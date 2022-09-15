Former DOJ Official Slams ‘Atrocious,’ ‘Bizarre,’ and ‘Incoherent’ Ruling for Trump by Judge He Appointed

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman shredded a ruling in Donald Trump’s favor by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, rejected a request by the Department of Justice to resume its examination of documents seized by the FBI from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month. Instead, she followed through on her previous ruling by appointing Raymond Dearie as a special master to review the documents in a third-party capacity.

Cannon’s ruling has been widely panned by legal experts.

“That is a major blow to the Justice Department, don’t you think?” Don Lemon asked Litman on Thursday night.

“Yeah,” he replied. “‘Atrocious’ I think is not too strong a word.”

“Atrocious? Why?” asked Lemon.

“Atrocious, aberrant, because the Justice Department said, ‘We just wanna look at these 100 classified documents.’ That’s what was immediately before her. The only thing Trump said in response is, ‘Classified? Who says they’re classified?’ Oh, except the government. How does something become classified? Because the government, the official authority classified [them].”

Litman went on to say Cannon’s decision to have a third party examine them is “bizarre and really incoherent.”

“She had undisputed facts to go one way and she went the other,” he continued. “And remember, she was having to find a heightened standard given what he asked.”

Lemon asked if the DOJ will appeal.

“Yes and yes,” answered Litman. “An appeal is coming. They’re right now huddling to decide just what exactly to make in that appeal. But I think this task that Judge Dearie has been given to somehow call balls and strikes on executive privilege, which has never been done and there’s no legal standard.”

He concluded, “I think you’ll see them moving for a stay, probably tomorrow in the 11th Circuit on the same basis of those hundred classified documents.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com