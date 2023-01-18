Former GOP Congressman Roasts George Santos on Fox: ‘He Did Win That Medal of Honor’

Former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin joined Fox Business Network host Kennedy in roasting Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Wednesday.

Santos managed to get elected in November in Zeldin’s backyard of Long Island after lying to New York voters about his education, personal life, and work experience. There is mounting speculation that some of Santos’ alleged sordid behavior was criminal. Some are so baffled by mounting revelations about him they are not sure George Santos is even his real name.

Zeldin joined Kennedy on her eponymous show to discuss the troubled lawmaker. She introduced the topic by roasting Santos.

“The untalented Mr. Santos, apparently caught in a web of lies,” she said. “They just continue to grow and they just keep getting shadier. The New York congressman is now accused of setting up a GoFundMe page to save a disabled veteran’s dying service dog, then allegedly kept the money for himself.”

Kennedy noted Santos allegedly stole a scarf he wore to a “Stop the Steal” rally last year.

“This in addition to claiming he’s a star college volleyball player, a financial wizard, and that his mother died on 9/11,” she said. “She was in Brazil at this time. The rest is also fake.”

Kennedy welcomed Zeldin on and continued to lay into Santos:

What do you think of George Santos? You obviously read this stuff, you had the job that he is doing right now. When you read more and more, you know, it’s like, he’s not Jewish, didn’t go to high school, didn’t go to the college he claimed to go to. Didn’t go to college. Didn’t have the employment history that he says he did. The animal charity was fake. Dubious marriages – more than one. His grandma was not in the Holocaust and didn’t die in the Holocaust. But he did save Private Ryan, he lost a leg in ‘Nam and he birthed octuplets.

In his response, Zeldin deadpanned, “He did win that Medal of Honor back in Vietnam, too.”

Watch above, via Fox Business Network.

