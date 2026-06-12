‘We Need Some Relief’: GOP Senators Warn Trump Economic Fallout From Iran Could Cost Votes

During a CNN montage that aired on Friday, three Republican senators warned President Donald Trump that the economic fallout from his war with Iran is bound to cost the GOP votes in the 2026 midterms and beyond.

The interviews with Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, which CNN said were all from this past week, featured Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

As noted by CNN’s Phil Mattingly, their critiques are important because “if you asked any of those members, they’re supportive of what the administration is trying to do right now” in Iran. Yet, he notes, despite their support, “they are very cognizant of the economic effects.”

“If people don’t feel secure financially,” said Cramer on Capitol Hill, “they oftentimes, obviously, respond by, you know, choosing somebody else.”

“We need some relief,” added Hawley. “Congress can deliver some relief, and if Congress doesn’t deliver the relief, you know, I mean, I think voters are not gonna be pleased.”

“It’s not just gas prices, food prices, and other things,” Capito told Raju. “I think there’s a level of frustration. I think the pressure is for the president to reach a peace solution and move on.”

Carl Hulse, Chief Washington Correspondent at The New York Times, also weighed in as a CNN guest on Friday, adding of the three Republican senators, “The political repercussions are hitting them, not Trump, really, at that point, right? This is their election, and there’s nothing like gas prices to really alarm sitting members of Congress who have to be on the ballot.”

On Thursday, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he had just made a “great settlement of the war with Iran,” adding, “We’re going to be subject to finalization of documents, which should get done over the next few days.”

The details remain vague, however, with Trump posting via Truth Social on Friday that details of the alleged deal leaked by the Iranian state media were “Fake News.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!