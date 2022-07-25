Former Pence Chief of Staff Predicts Matt Gaetz Will Go to Prison for Child Sex Trafficking: Surprised He’s Allowed to ‘Speak to Teenage Conferences’

Marc Short, the former Chief of Staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, shredded Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over a Department of Justice inquiry as to whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Short predicted Gaetz will be in prison before the 2024 election. The latter derided Pence Sunday while addressing a crowd at a Turning Point USA youth conference in Tampa.

“Our America is proudly ultra MAGA, not some low-energy roadside RINO safari” Gaetz told a crowd of young people at the Student Action Summit. “On that note, let me just say what everybody here knows. Mike Pence will never be president. Nice guy, not a leader.”

Mike Pence will NEVER be president! pic.twitter.com/SX65SXT6R4 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 24, 2022

Pence has not said one way or another whether he intends to launch a bid for the GOP’s nomination.

Short, who reportedly appeared before a grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last week, fired back at Gaetz on CNN Monday.

On CNN’s OutFront, Short reacted to Gaetz’s comments about his former boss by invoking reports the Florida congressman and ally to former President Donald Trump engaged in sex trafficking.

Short told host Erin Burnett:

Well, I don’t know if Mike Pence will run for president in 2024. But I don’t think Matt Gaetz will have an impact on that. In fact, I would be surprised if he’s still voting. It’s more likely, he’ll be in prison for child trafficking, and I’m surprised that Florida law enforcement allows him to speak to teenage conferences like that. So, I’m not too worried what Matt Gaetz says.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing. The Washington Post noted:

What potential crimes he’s being investigated for: Whether Gaetz paid for sex, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, and whether he paid for women to travel across state lines to have sex, which would violate sex-trafficking laws. What he has said: He’s been pretty vocal about denying paying for sex or having sex with a minor as an adult. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” he’s said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com