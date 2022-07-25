Former Chief of Staff to then Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, reportedly appeared last week before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

ABC News reported Short’s appearance before the grand jury on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood,” ABC added.

Short’s appearance before the grand jury would make him the highest-ranking former Trump official to cooperate with the federal investigation. Pence became a primary target of the mob on Jan. 6 as then President Donald Trump claimed Pence had betrayed them by refusing to not certify the election results.

“In March, the Department of Justice expanded its criminal probe into the events of Jan. 6 to include preparations for the rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol, as well as the financing for the event,” reported ABC on the investigation, again citing sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a press briefing last week on the investigation but offered few details.

“There is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what’s it not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren’t, and there will continue to be that speculation,” Garland said.

“We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism,” he concluded.

