Former Trump SecDef Drags Ex-President as ‘Incapable of Winning’: ‘He’s Done More to Help Democrats’ Than Republicans

Donald Trump’s former secretary of defense tore into his ex-boss while reacting to the former president’s plan to pursue the White House again in 2024.

Mark Esper joined CNN This Morning on Wednesday, where he was asked for his thoughts on Trump’s announcement of a third presidential bid. He joined the chorus of conservatives unimpressed by the announcement, saying he wishes Trump wouldn’t run because “I think he’s unfit for office.” Esper explained:

I thought his remarks were very subdued and uninspiring and I think it’s time for the Republican Party — frankly both parties — to move on to a next generation of leaders, and particularly leaders that can unify our country and get us back to a more normal governance where we treat each other with dignity and respect and we work on policy issues, and not on personal attacks.

The conversation went on with Esper arguing that Republicans could pursue the same policies and accomplishments from when Trump was in office, but the party would have a better chance of growing its base without carrying the former president’s “baggage.” He also joined with those who’ve held Trump accountable for the Republicans’ disappointing results from the midterm elections.

“The election last week was an example of how Donald Trump is incapable of winning elections” Esper said. “He’s done more to help the Democrats than he has Republicans. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have a bigger margin in the House, and we should’ve taken the Senate. And yet, we haven’t.”

Esper continued to argue that Trump’s tendency to “put himself before country” renders him unfit, so Esper joined with those who’ve suggested that the new leader of the GOP should be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Watch above via CNN.

