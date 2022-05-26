Fourth Grader Recounts Surviving Texas Shooting, Classmate Shot: ‘It’s Time to Die’

A fourth-grader recounted surviving Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults before being killed by police.

The unnamed student, whose face was not shown on camera, recalled during an interview with Henry Ramos (no relation to the shooter) of San Antonio’s CBS affiliate, KENS 5, what he went through.

“He shot the next person’s door. We have a door in the middle,” said the fourth-grader during the interview, which aired on Wednesday. “And he opened it. And then he came in and he crouched a little bit and he said, ‘It’s time to die.’ When he shot, it was very loud and it hurt my ear. When I saw the bullets on the floor it was real.”

He recalled telling his friend to hide under something so that the shooter couldn’t find them. According to Ramos, “the boy and four others hid under a table that had a tablecloth over it, which may have shielded them from the shooter’s view and saved their lives.”

“When I heard the shooting through the door, I told my friend to hide under something so he won’t find us,” he said. “I was hiding hard. And I was telling my friend to not talk because he’s going to hear us.”

“The cops said: ‘[Yell] if you need help!’ And then one of the persons in my class said, ‘Help.’ The guy overheard and he came in and shot her,” said the student. “And then the cops barged into that classroom. And the guy shot at the cops and the cops just started shooting.”

The fourth-grader said that after the shooter was killed, “I just opened the curtain. And then I just put my hand out. And then I got out with my friend ‘cause I knew it was police when I saw the armor and the shield.”

His teachers, Eva Mirales and Irma Garcia, sacrificed their lives to save the student and as many of their peers as they could.

“They were nice teachers,” he said. “And they went in front of my classmates to help. To save them.”

According to Ramos, “the fourth grader wasn’t hurt. He made it out. But the majority of his class did not.”

Watch above, via KENS 5.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com