Senate Democrat Rails Against ‘Illegitimate, Far-Right’ Supreme Court, Calls for Taking Back ‘Stolen’ Seats

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) suggested expanding the Supreme Court in a Thursday speech, claiming the court is currently “illegitimate” and “far-right” and could pose a threat to any potential gun control legislation passed by Congress.

At a press conference where he and other Democrats called for action on gun control in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, Markey targeted the Supreme Court on top of Republicans, the NRA, and former President Donald Trump. Trump appointed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

“We have to take very seriously the threat which an illegitimate, far-right Supreme Court poses to gun safety in our country,” the senator said. “We have to expand the Supreme Court to get back the two stolen seats that the Republicans and Donald Trump took from the American people.”

Tweeting out the livestream to the event, Markey accused Republicans of refusing to act on any sort of gun control, despite a “moral responsibility.”

Congress has a moral responsibility to address gun violence, but Republicans refuse to act. I am standing with activists and advocates from @Everytown to demand that we abolish the filibuster and pass comprehensive gun safety legislation now. https://t.co/nbgsLWTcIp — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 26, 2022

At another point during his speech, Markey accused the Republican Party of being in a “vice-like grip” from the NRA, which the senator said he hopes stands for “Not Relevant Anymore” in American politics in the near future.

Republican leaders have been predictably resistant to calls for tighter gun laws, arguing they will not have a practical effect and instead turning attention to mental health issues that fuel mass shooters. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) said at a Wednesday press conference that he does not plan on new gun measures in his state and instead would put more funds and action into mental health resources. Markey swiped away this argument.

“Every industrialized country has citizens with mental health issues, but they do not have an epidemic of gun violence in their countries,” the Democrat argued.

Also speaking on Wednesday with Markey were Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), as well as numerous gun control activism organizations.

