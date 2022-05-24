Fox Business Anchor All But Begs Trump to Stop Pushing ‘Toxic’ Stolen Election Claims During Interview: ‘People Don’t Want You to Do That!’

Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney pleaded with former President Donald Trump to stop pushing lies about the 2020 election, and creating a “toxic situation” that voters would rather he avoid.

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co, Varney conducted a phone interview during which the host — who has long been supportive of Trump — pushed back on Trump for “rehashing” the 2020 election, and suggested three separate times that he stop:

VARNEY: Well, what I hear from a lot of Republicans is that they don’t want you to look back to the 2020 election as rehash it. They want to look forward to what we’re going to do with this economy and this society going forward. What do you say to that?

TRUMP: Well, I do that. But if you don’t study what happened and if you don’t find out — we know what happened. All you have to do is see (ph) 2,000 mules or go on Truth. Take a look at Truth. You should someday talk about Truth as a business thing. It’s hot as a pistol, Truth Social.

VARNEY: That’s not what people are talking about. People — people don’t want you to do that.

TRUMP: No, I think — I think that you have to look back to find out — you have to look at history, Stuart. If you don’t look at history, you’re going to be lost. It’s going to happen again. You can’t let it happen again. You have to study.

And I know you say that, but there’s a vast portion of the Republican Party the disagrees with that. They are very upset about it. They’re very angry with what happened in the election. You take a look at the results, I mean, every one of these states, every one of these swing states and beyond, but everyone in these swing states is proven, the evidence is so massive. The problem is the press, including Fox, doesn’t want to talk about it.

VARNEY: I — OK. Mike Pence says —

TRUMP: You don’t want it to happen again, Stuart, is what I’m saying. You can’t let it happen again. And they have to study it. They have to study it and they have to come out and do something.

VARNEY: I’m getting the sense that the voters just don’t want to go back to a chaotic situation or a toxic situation or a really — you know, a negative situation. They want to be positive. They want to look forward to the future and be positive.

TRUMP: Well, I understand that, Stuart. So, somebody robs the jewelry store of all the jewelry, you should just let them be alone, right? Just say, OK, he got away with it. You know, I just — I disagree with that. And a lot of people in the party disagree with that, Stuart.

VARNEY: OK. All right.