Fox Business Tackles Tesla Stock Tanking — And Asks if Shareholders are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Musk’s Twitter Antics: It’s a ‘Garbage Company!’

Fox Business anchor Ashley Webster asked Tuesday whether Tesla’s plunging stock is the result of Elon Musk’s antics in his capacity as owner of Twitter.

Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle company, is down a shocking 71% year to date. Musk, the company’s CEO, has been blamed in part for the plunge because of his controversial stewardship of Twitter, which he bought earlier this year.

Webster spoke with investor Jeff Sica about Tesla as its stock fell for the seventh straight trading day.

“If you’re a Tesla shareholder, are you getting pretty sick and tired of Elon Musk and his ongoing saga with Twitter?” Webster asked.

Sica answered by suggesting that Tesla’s stock was volatile on its own accord.

I have to say, I’ve never liked Tesla as a stock. I’ve never owned a share of it. I’ve been critical of the company. I’m very — I admire Elon Musk for what he’s doing for the cause of free speech. He’s paying a big price for that, but the Tesla shareholders are also paying a big price for that acquisition. [Twitter] is a garbage company.

(While Sica on air said Tesla is a “garbage company,” it’s clear he misspoke in that moment and meant to say Twitter.)

He continued: “It was an acquisition that hopefully helps free speech, but it was not a good acquisition. As [Musk] said, he can’t find anybody dumb enough to run this company after he steps down.”

Sica continued to recommend Musk keep watching Tesla because “at its peak, Tesla had a market cap that was higher than the five top automakers combined, so that shows what a great company, what a big company this was.”

“I don’t think the future looks all that bright for them, or [electric vehicles] in general,” he said. “I think soon, there’ll be more market saturation with EVs, but I don’t think anywhere in the next couple years.”

