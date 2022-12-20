Elon Musk Says He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO When He Finds ‘Someone Foolish Enough’ to Replace Him – Whenever That Is

Twitter CEO Elon Musk finally responded to the many users who asked when he intends to resign after most respondents to a poll he conducted said he should do so.

The results showed 57.5% of them said, “Yes” when Musk asked if he should resign.

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said.

The billionaire and Tesla CEO did not give a timetable for when he will step down. Instead, Musk claimed he will relinquish his post when he finds a “foolish” replacement.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” he tweeted. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

The tweet is unlikely to satisfy Twitter users who view Musk’s tenure as CEO as detrimental to the platform. Moreover, Tesla shareholders will hardly be placated by the vague announcement. Since agreeing to buy Twitter in April, the automaker’s shares have plummeted 59%, a far worse performance than competitors such as Ford and GM.

Hours before the aforementioned Musk tweet, Tesla mega-investor Ross Gerber tweeted his displeasure with Musk and called on the company’s board of directors to intervene.

“Tesla stock price now reflects the value of having no CEO,” Gerber wrote. “Great job tesla BOD – Time for a shake up.”

Musk’s short time at Twitter has been rocky, to say the least. He has implemented changes to the platform’s terms of service, seemingly at his whims. Those changes resulted in the suspension of an account that tracked the movements of his jet. In November, Musk said he would not suspend the account, but reversed course.

Twitter also suspended the accounts of several journalists and commentators who reported on the jet-tracking account’s suspension. Musk later claimed they violated the terms of service by revealing his “exact real-time location” despite the fact they had not done so. Most of those accounts have been reinstated.

