Fox Contributor Says Viral NYC Woman Attacked by Online Mob Is ‘Part of the Problem’ Because ‘She’s A Liberal New Yorker’

Fox News contributor and former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy called the New York woman who went viral this week during a bike dispute a “social justice warrior” and claimed she was “part of the problem” because of her “liberal” views, during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle, Friday.

“This woman on the bike, she’s a social justice warrior,” said Duffy. “She believes in equity, she believes in racial justice, so the very people who are attacking her online are just like her.”

“She is part of the problem,” he continued, arguing that “she should have rejected those principles and ideas and stood up for people who are harassed like her.”

He concluded, “But she is the problem in New York. She’s a liberal New Yorker.”

Host Laura Ingraham appeared to agree with Duffy, comparing the situation to Frankenstein’s monster.

“Frankenstein comes for everyone, especially the creator. That’s what’s happening,” she said.

New York physician’s assistant Sarah Jane Comrie went viral this week after she was recorded in a dispute with a black man over a rental bike. Comrie, who is six-months pregnant, was branded a “Karen” and accused of racism after the dispute went viral, with many social media users accused her of trying to steal the man’s bike. Comrie was also placed on leave by NYC Health + Hospitals and allegedly received violent threats, forcing her to go into hiding.

After the incident made the news, however, Comrie claimed the story had been twisted on social media and that she had paid for the bike, with a receipt to prove it.

Following Comrie’s response, famous civil rights attorney Ben Crump deleted his viral Twitter post which accused Comrie of attempting to steal the bike.

Duffy’s comments on The Ingraham Angle, Friday appeared to be in reference to an online fundraiser set up for Comrie by her uncle Bob Roe this week.

On the fundraiser page, Roe defended Comrie from accusations of racism by saying she “holds racial justice and equity dear, and has dedicated her life to serving NYC’s most challenged individuals.”

