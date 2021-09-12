Fox Corporation Announces $1 Million Donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Anniversary of 9/11

Fox Corporation announced on Saturday a $1 million donation to Tunnel to Towers, a non-profit organization supporting injured veterans, first responders, and those impacted by the Sept. 11 attacks.

The announcement followed an interview with Tunnel to Towers founder Frank Siller, who started the organization in honor of his younger brother Stephen Siller, a firefighter killed during 9/11.

“Stephen was the youngest of seven kids, and he was a dynamic human being,” Siller said during an appearance on The Five. “He just finished his night tour in Squad 1 in Brooklyn and he was on his way to play golf with me, my brother Russ, and my brother George. We remember what type of day it was 20 years ago, we were looking forward to that day. And life changed like that. He drove back and got his gear from Squad One, went to the mouth of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and ran through that tunnel, came out the other side and gave up his life.”

Siller completed a 42-day long, 537-mile walk on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, traveling from Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon to Shanksville, PA, and ending by retracing his brother’s footsteps in lower Manhattan.

“To retrace his final heroic footsteps on the 20th anniversary meant everything in the world to me and I couldn’t stop thinking of him for the whole 42 days, but mostly today was very emotional,” he said.

Jesse Watters then announced the donation, saying, “Frank, the work that you and the foundation do is incredible and we have a very special announcement. Fox Corporation is donating $1 million to the Tunnel to Towers Foundations.”

“On behalf of Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch, this donation honors your brother Steven Siller and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is committed to ensuring we never forget 9/11 and the sacrifices made by our first responders in the line of duty,” he said.

Asked how he felt upon learning of the donation, Siller recounted his brother’s childhood and how their parents passed away while he was still young.

“My brother was orphaned at age 10, goes through his adolescence, grows up, and becomes this unbelievable human being that goes and runs through the tunnel,” he said. “I’m thinking of his face, I’m thinking of his smile, of his bald head, everything about him. Tonight to be here, I mean he loved the Mets. He would be very happy we are celebrating life.”

Siller later said the donation would be used to build homes or pay off mortgages for surviving spouses and their young children of those killed in the line of duty. He said each mortgage or home costs approximately $250,000, so the donation would cover four new homes.

Watch above, via Fox News.

