Fox & Friends Cautions Trump on Possible 2024 Run: He ‘Needs to Tone it Down’

The set of Fox & Friends reacted to news of President Donald Trump’s plans to reveal his plans to run for a second term, and co-host Brian Kilmeade offered an interesting bit of insight from citizens he’s met over the past week.

After meeting roughly 1,500 people recently while promoting his book, Kilmeade said that the number one question he heard by far was “will Trump run again.” Ainsley Earhardt put her co-host on the spot by asking if those asking wanted him to run, which caused Kilmeade to pause a moment before eventually providing a candid answer.

“Yeah,” he affirmed before adding some caution, perhaps cautious of aggressive Mediaite headlines. “But I saw a lot of people say ‘yeah, but, he has got to tone it down. It can’t be the same way.'”

It’s not clear when, but at some point in his answer, Kilmeade seemed to stop quoting the 1,500 people he met at his book tour, the vast majority of which were presumably Fox News viewers. It appeared at the end of his spiel he was speaking for himself when he added, “I think the president’s got a get better. He has to learn from the last four years.”

Fox News exclusively reported Trump’s plans to reveal his political future early Monday morning.

Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, said he will “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will run for president in 2024. “I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see,” Trump said. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms.” The former president said that timeline was “probably appropriate.” “It doesn’t mean I will,” Trump said of whether he will stick to that timeline. “It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.” The former president said that “a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run.”

