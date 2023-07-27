Fox & Friends Makes Fun of Hunter Biden After Judge Orders Him to Get a Job: ‘Does the Painting’ Count?

Fox & Friends dove into the “extraordinary” scene that unfolded in Delaware when Hunter Biden’s plea deal collapsed as his lawyers and federal prosecutors disputed the terms of the agreement.

The plea deal for President Joe Biden’s son was thrown into uncertainty on Wednesday when there was a disagreement about the deal’s scope. Judge Maryellen Noreika wound up putting the deal on hold after raising multiple constitutional questions about it, and she ordered both sides to reassess the level of immunity Hunter Biden will have on potential future charges connected to his business dealings.

As Fox & Friends recapped all of this on Thursday, Lawrence Jones decried the original plea agreement as a “sweetheart deal” in a “two-tiered justice system.”

When they got to court, she began to assess the deal and say, look, can he still be prosecuted in the future? Have y’all come to a resolution here? And she also asked, was there any precedent for any of this? And the prosecution said no! So for all of the nonsense that they have been saying about this being political, that the Republicans are blowing this out of [proportion], when the prosecution had to answer under oath in front of a judge. Was there any precedent for this? They said no.

Steve Doocy noted that since “the government agreed to the deal” before it fell apart, he called the situation “a little embarrassing to U.S. Attorney David Weiss,” the prosecutor in charge of the ongoing Hunter Biden probe. Doocy then turned to how Biden’s lawyers were concerned about Donald Trump being elected president again and then scrapping the probation deal.

What we’ve got to point out is what, really, the part that [Noreika] she felt unconstitutional was about the drug diversion and the gun diversion, because the gun charge was going to go away provided, you know, he stays off drugs, he gets a job, all sorts of stuff like that. But here’s the thing. The judge said this is not legal because essentially. The way the Hunter Biden lawyers wrote the deal was if a Republican becomes president, and because usually, it’s the DOJ that enforces this kind of diversion program. But the Hunter Biden lawyers made this judge the arbiter of whether or not he was breaking the deal. And she said there’s separation of powers right there because that should be the executive branch, not judicial. And she said that’s unprecedented and probably unconstitutional.

As for the probation agreement itself, the show looked at how it orders Hunter Biden to abstain from drugs and alcohol, submit to drug testing, must seek gainful employment, and he can’t own a gun. “Poor guy,” Doocy commented as Ainsley Earhardt wondered what that might mean for Biden’s artworks.

“When she said go get a job, does the painting include a job? Does that count?” Earhardt asked. “He’s making a lot of money from it.”

“I’m not sure,” Jones answered, wondering if that would qualify Hunter Biden as “self-employed.”

Watch above via Fox News

