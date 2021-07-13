Fox Guest Says Slavery ‘Was Not Initially a Racist Thing’ and That America Being Founded on Racism Is ‘Complete Lie’

On Tuesday, radio host Ty Smith appeared on Fox News to talk about critical race theory allegedly being taught in schools and at one point claimed slavery “never was a race thing.”

Host Martha MacCallum said that university professors are “very invested in the idea that the nation was founded on the idea of systemic racism, that it’s built into every single institution in America.”

“It’s absolutely absurd because nobody really wants to get the real history of it,” said Smith.

He continued:

America was not founded on racism. Don’t get me wrong. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially. So to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing, so why are we making it a race thing now?

MacCallum thanked Smith before ending the interview.

Between 1619 and the time of the Civil War, the Black slave population in America grew substantially from a few dozen to nearly four million. Slavery was written into the Constitution in the infamous Three-Fifths Clause, which counted three-fifths of each state’s slave population for the purposes of taxation and the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives.

Later on, Alexander Stephens, the vice president of the Confederate States of America espoused the view shared by many slaveholders throughout the centuries that slavery is the “natural condition” of Black people:

[I]ts foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com