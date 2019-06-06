Fox Host Tomi Lahren Declares it’s ‘Open Season on Straight White Men’ Because ‘Straight Pride’ Parade Doesn’t Have Permit

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren declared that it’s “open season on straight white men in this country” because a so-called “Straight Pride” parade has yet to receive a permit, and was mocked online.

During the “First Thoughts” segment of her online show, Lahren told her audience “You can be proud of about anything days, so long as it’s not straight, white, male, or God forbid, conservative.”

“But as it turns out, the city of Boston may not be so tolerant and accepting of a straight pride parade, either,” Lahren said.

She added that “I have no issue with LGBT people being proud of who they are,” but that “I could do without seeing men in speedos and butless chaps parading through the streets, but whatever. You do you.”

Lahren went on to claim that “at least in Boston, straight people aren’t allowed to parade their heterosexuality for all to see,” explaining that a group is planning a “straight pride parade,” but the event “may be over before it started.”

“Don’t forget, it is open season on straight white man in this country, and y’all aren’t allowed to celebrate your straightness,” Lahren said, and added “although the group touted they were working with Boston City officials to get their parade permit, city officials have said otherwise. Apparently, they have not been issued said permit.”

But news reports on the event don’t mention the permit being denied, and Boston’s Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh declined to comment about the event to The Washington Post.

Lahren went on to complain that “it didn’t take long for Twitter social justice warriors to attack the parade,” and observed “Isn’t it funny how the so-called loving and tolerant leftists and members of the LGBT community demand respect for their events and celebrations, but are so quick to diminish, demonize, and mock groups they disagree with?”

But seconds later, Lahren admitted that “this straight pride parade was probably intended to be a joke of sorts, but regardless, why is it so taboo nowadays to recognize or be proud of how sexuality or traditional values in general? Can that not be a thing anymore? According to who? I’m sick of this.”

“The very groups that preached tolerance, love, and acceptance are anything but loving tolerance and accepting. In this era of 64 gender designations, female boy scouts, and pronoun enforcement, all things traditional or conservative are being hateful and deportable,” Lahren said. “Enough. Enough with that crap.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox Nation.

