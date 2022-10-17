Fox Nation Holding a Mock Trial of Hunter Biden With Judge Joe Brown Presiding… You’ll Never Guess How It’s Going

A “mock trial” for Hunter Biden kicked off over at Fox Nation, with Judge Joe Brown presiding over the event, much like he did for years on the reality series Judge Joe Brown.

The judge and former reality TV star appeared on Monday’s Fox & Friends and discussed the “mock trial” and declared he’s definitely leaning one way when it comes to President Joe Biden’s son and accusations he may have used his father’s political power to sway business dealings.

“Some of the things that are on that laptop are really disturbing,” Brown told Rachel Campos-Duffy about Biden’s infamous laptop, which was discussed in a clip played from Fox Nation’s appropriately titled The Trial of Hunter Biden.

According to Brown, the purpose of Biden’s mock trial is to determine “if there was probable cause that further investigation should occur.

The judge sounds like he already knows the answer before viewers even get to see closing arguments.

“We don’t want mob justice, but sometimes the collective needs to bring pressure to at least look at things because from what we were looking at on that laptop, something’s way wrong here. Way wrong,” he said.

He added that when comparing Donald Trump’s legal woes — including an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago — to that of Biden’s family, it appears the Republican and Democrat “don’t live in the same country.”

Brown will be getting even more politically active in the near future as he recently announced he will be running to be the mayor of Memphis, Tennessee next year. He is likely best known as one of TV’s handful of judges who took their judicial credentials from courtrooms to sets. His show, Judge Joe Brown, ran from 1998 to 2013.

The first episode of The Trial of Hunter Biden is available at Fox Nation. It includes opening arguments from the “prosecution” and “defense.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com