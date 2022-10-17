WATCH: Maggie Haberman Says Trump ‘Absolutely’ Would’ve Won in 2020 if He’d Handled Covid ‘Remotely Competently’

Donald Trump would have won the 2020 presidential election if not for his handling of the Covid pandemic, according to reporter and author Maggie Haberman.

The New York Times reporter recently released a book titled Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America that includes numerous anecdotes about the former president. The reporter has written that Trump views her as his “psychiatrist.” The former president has dismissed the book and Haberman’s reporting, calling her a “maggot” and a “bad writer with very bad sources.”

Haberman told The Recount’s John Heilemann on the Hell or High Water podcast in an interview that Trump “absolutely” would have defeated Joe Biden in 2020 if not for Covid. Trump, meanwhile, continues to insist the election results were fraudulent and has demanded a new election multiple times.

“I think he absolutely would have won [reelection] had he handled it remotely competently,” Haberman said.

The reporter claimed Trump had “total interest” in his own “sense of grievance and anger that this was happening to him” during the pandemic.

“He kept saying this to people, ‘can you believe this is happening to me?'” she said.

While promoting her book on Trump, Haberman has also discussed the potential of the former president running again in 2024. She previously said he may do so as protection from his mounting legal troubles.

“I think that he needs the protections that running for president [he thinks] would afford him in combating investigations that he calls a ‘witch hunt,'” she said. “And it is the way that he fundraises and makes money. So much of his identity now is about being a politician. So, I expect that he will run. That doesn’t mean that even if he declares a candidacy, that he will stay in the whole time.”

Watch above via The Recount

