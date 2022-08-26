‘I Put Out the Big Dump’: Rudy Giuliani Describes How He Dropped the Hunter Biden Laptop Story to the Media

Rudy Giuliani reacted colorfully to Mark Zuckerberg’s recent comments explaining that Facebook dinged the Hunter Biden laptop story in users’ newsfeeds ahead of the 2020 election.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience this week, the Meta CEO said the FBI approached the company that year to warn that a story making the rounds in right-wing media about Hunter Biden’s laptop was possibly “Russian propaganda.”

Zuckerberg said the warning prompted Facebook to “decrease” distribution of the story on the platform.

The story was initially published by the New York Post in 2020 after Giuliani obtained Biden’s laptop from a computer repairman named John Mac Isaac, who said Biden dropped off the computer but never came back for it. The computer contains a trove of videos showing Biden engaging in drug use, as well as correspondence that raises questions about his business dealings, as well as what his father knew of them.

Giuliani appeared on Friday’s The Balance with Eric Bolling to discuss.

“Since when does the FBI tell a private company like Facebook what to publish and what not to publish?” the Newsmax host asked.

“Also, when do they tell a private company about national security information?” Giuliani responded. “That happens to be about the time that I was communicating with John Mac Isaac. The FBI had seized, a year earlier, my iCloud account.”

The former New York mayor added:

So here, they’re saying things like, “There’s gonna be a big dump.” And there was a big dump. I put out the big dump to the New York Post. But that was a three-week period in which I was communicating with [my lawyer] Bob Costello and John Mac Isaac. We were going back and forth. And we were doing our own due diligence to make sure that what he had was legitimate. And then there was a big dump.

Giuliani went on to allege Facebook censored the “big dump” at the behest of the government.

“That makes all this First Amendment stuff very different,” he continued. “One of the ways they get out of the First Amendment is, they say these are private companies. But the minute the government’s conspiring like that, it’s the government violating First Amendment rights.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com