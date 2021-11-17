Fox News Airs Video of Man Walking Around Kenosha Courthouse With AR-15

Tensions are high outside the Kenosha Courthouse where a jury deliberates the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, currently on trial after killing two men and wounding a third in August 2020 during riots that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Reporting on the scene, Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams reported that a man was spotted outside the courthouse with an AR-15 rifle.

She then clarified that “He was outside yesterday clashing with protesters. Sheriff deputies stopped him asking to see his permit and his license to make sure everything matched up. He put his weapon back voluntarily according to deputies.”

Local authorities are concerned about a return to the deadly riots that led Rittenhouse to show up in Kenosha in the first place. The jury is currently trying to decide the guilt or innocence of the 18-year-old who claims he acted in self-defense, as prosecutors argued he was an irresponsible — and deadly — armed vigilante whose actions led to the deaths of two people.

A growing crew of protestors has shown up outside the Kenosha courthouse, both it’s not clear how large a group has assembled and what exactly is going on. There are protestors that appear to represent the Black Lives Matter movement but there is also a group of individuals vocally protesting what they see as unfair treatment of Rittenhouse.

If the past is prologue, we can all agree that showing up in Kenosha with an AR-15 can prove to be an unsafe, and deadly, practice.

