Fox News Anchor Declares: Biden ‘Hates at Least Half’ of America

Fox News’ Harris Faulker declared President Joe Biden hates half of America while expressing outrage over reports of a potential deal that could get 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other conspirators out of the death penalty.

CBS News initially reported the potential plea deal being worked on by military prosecutors and defense attorneys. The five prisoners are being held at Guantanamo Bay. CBS reported some families of 9/11 victims are sternly against the potential deal.

“I know that I can’t speak for every military family out there, but I’ll speak for mine,” Faulkner said on Monday’s Outnumbered. “I am truly sorry to all of them that we as a sovereign nation can’t continue to act like one. That’s the second time this hour that I’ve said that. It’s about the border, it’s about this issue.”

She questioned whether the U.S. was a sovereign nation if it pushes through such deals. Faulkner also threw in her dig at Biden, referring to the president previously targeting “MAGA Republicans” and calling them semi-fascist.

“If we don’t know what justice looks like when Americans are killed … are we then a sovereign nation? Do we really, REALLY love the citizens of this great nation? We have a president who hates at least half of them. How do we know? Because he keeps telling us,” she said.

Faulkner asked what was to be said to military families and service members upset over the plea deals.

“They will never be the same, those families who lost their children and those men and women who are forever damaged from serving at war,” the Fox News host said.

Faulkner noted that she is part of a military family in her critique of the potential deals, her father, Bob Harris, being a Vietnam veteran and U.S. Army officer.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com