Fox News’ Bret Baier Fact-Checks Trump After Former President Attacks His Arizona Coverage

Fox News’ Bret Baier responded to a statement from former President Donald Trump going after him, and fact-checked his claims about the election results in Arizona.

Over the weekend Trump continued pushing his usual false claims about the 2020 election and attacked Fox — Baier in particular — in a statement that referenced in part the network’s call of Arizona for Joe Biden.

Baier addressed the statement from the former president and looked at the specific claims he made.

For example, he said, “Former President Trump says 74,000 mail-in ballots were received that never mailed. That claim appears to be based on data that does not show the total mail-in vote and does not reflect the total early vote either, something acknowledged by the third party audit itself.”

He went through more of the claims Trump made to fact-check them, including the following:

The Trump claim that all access logs to the voting machines were wiped was debunked back in May by the Republican chairman of the county board of supervisors. Former President Trump claims the election server was hacked during the election. Maricopa County says its election server is not connected to the internet and independent auditors found no evidence of a breach there. As we reported last week, there have been a total of 182 potential fraud cases referred to investigators in Arizona. Only four have led to charges.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

