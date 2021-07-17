Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News’ Bret Baier for reporting on Arizona’s 2020 election results and Joe Biden’s subsequent victory in becoming president.

“Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election,” Trump complained. “They spew the gross misinformation purposefully put out by the county and the Associated Press, and IGNORE the very important Arizona Senate’s hearing yesterday.”

Trump was referring to the widely–mocked effort being undertaken by his supporters to legally dispute the 2020 results from Maricopa County. More specifically, Trump was focusing on a state senate hearing which took place on Thursday. The event ripe with spectacle and dark innuendos about the integrity of the election, though the accusations that emerged from it have been picked apart by election officials and by local media.

Trump has pushed several of the misleading claims from the hearing in recent days, and he did so again as he railed against Maricopa County for ratifying their election results. He then turned his ire toward Baier, who was anchoring Fox News’ Election Night coverage when the network called the state for Biden.

“The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier,” Trump said. “Arizona shows Fraud and Voting Irregularities many times more than would be needed to change the outcome of the Election.”

Ever since Fox called Arizona for Biden, the network has defended itself from outraged critics in Trumpworld who claim it was a premature call. The animosity between the two factions in connection to that episode has been a recurring source of intrigue as Trump continues to lie about the election by claiming it was corrupted by mass fraud.

You can read Trump’s full statement below:

They sided with the County and not the brave Arizona Senate who is fighting for the people of Arizona. Senator Wendy Rogers says "I have heard enough. It's time to decertify this election." Senator Kelly Townsend said the fraud was so bad "I want to see indictments." Senator Sonny Borrelli says "I've seen enough evidence to challenge the validity of the certification of the Maricopa County Election results."

