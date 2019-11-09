comScore

Fox News Cooks Up ‘War on Thanksgiving’ For its Viewers to Gobble Up

By Tommy ChristopherNov 9th, 2019, 11:11 am

It’s that time of year again when Fox News viewers are encouraged to tool up for the latest holiday combat skirmish, this week manifesting itself in a “War on Thanksgiving” that was promoted across several Fox News programs, and based on a premise that’s thinner than the blade on your carving knife.

It all began with a Huffington Post article that literally says “No one should be discouraged from enjoying the holiday or celebrating with family and friends,” fighting words if you’ve ever heard them.

But the article was stuffed (sorry) with suggestions on how to reduce the carbon footprint of your Thanksgiving celebration that included not traveling for the holiday, and sauced with facts about the environmental impact of turkeys.

The author suggests you “Consider Taking The Turkey Out Of The Turkey Dinner,” but also notes that ” that turkey is better than other meat, such as beef” when it comes to carbon footprint.

Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy tracked the evolution of this one article into a full-blown War on Thanksgiving on Fox News.

Just think, only 21 more shopping days until Fox News viewers are redeployed to the War on Christmas.

