GOP Senator Vows to Kill Trump’s AG Nomination if He Doesn’t Condemn J6ers: He Wouldn’t ‘Have a Prayer’

A key Republican senator warned Thursday that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche could see his confirmation bid collapse if he fails to unequivocally condemn those who assaulted police officers during the 2021 January 6 Capitol attack.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, signaled the issue as a political faultline and a decisive hurdle for Blanche as lawmakers weigh his nomination to permanently lead the Justice Department.

Speaking to CNN journalist Manu Raju in the halls of the Capitol, Tillis made clear that any perceived sympathy for those involved in the 2021 riot would be a dealbreaker.

“I haven’t made a decision yet, the key for Todd or anybody going through the Judiciary Committee is being pretty tight on January the 6th,” the senator said.

He added: “They better not have said for one minute that the people that beat up police officers like these right down here were righteous people. You come even close to saying that. You don’t have a prayer of my vote in Judiciary.”

Blanche, who previously served as one of President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, was tapped by the president to serve as attorney general on Wednesday.

Tillis has repeatedly drawn a line over January 6 and has defended law enforcement officers who were attacked during the assault on the Capitol. His position is particularly significant because the nomination must advance through the Judiciary Committee before it reaches the Senate floor.

A “no” vote from Tillis in a closely divided committee could kill Blanche’s confirmation prospects outright.

Watch above via CNN.

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