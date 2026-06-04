CNN Data Guru Says Americans Have ‘One Message’ for Bidens – ‘Go Away!’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten dug deep into the polls on Thursday to find that Americans had just “one message” for the Bidens – “go away!”

The analysis comes as Jill Biden continues to tour in promotion of her new memoir, View from the West Wing, pitched as a largely apolitical account of her time as First Lady, but which has already opened 2024 campaign wounds for many in the Democratic Party.

Coverage so far has focused heavily on her admission to CBS Sunday Morning that she believed her husband was having a “stroke” during his disastrous 2024 debate with Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, former President Joe Biden is teasing a book release of his own, sometime before the midterms in November.

With all that, and noting Jill Biden’s book had entered Amazon’s nonfiction top 5, CNN anchor John Berman asked what Biden’s favorability rating sat at, given how “uncomfortable” the release is making Democrats.

“The American people have one message for the Bidens that is: go away!” Enten declared. “Go away!”

He continued: “I mean, just look at this. Look at Biden’s net favorable rating in January of 2025, it was -22 points. Has it gone any better? No, not really. He’s still way underwater here at -19 points. He’s 28 points underwater with independents. Joe Biden ended his term as president as quite unpopular. And he remains quite unpopular.”

“He is an anchor to the Democratic Party and potentially their fortunes in the 2026 midterm elections,” Enten added.

Berman then pressed the analyst on whether Jill Biden fared any better.

“Jill Biden – obviously not Joe Biden, though they are married – okay, just look at this. Was she a popular First Lady? First Lady’s net favorability at the end of their final term? She was just two points above water. Obviously, not as bad as Joe Biden, but Michelle Obama was 43 points above water. Hillary Clinton was 13 points above water,” Enten said.

“Again, you’re just looking at this and you’re seeing that Jill Biden was historically unpopular for a Democratic First Lady compared to the two other Democratic First Ladies, which again, matches what we see with Joe Biden’s unpopularity,” he continued.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!