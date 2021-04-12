Police fired tear gas and flash grenades at protestors on Monday night as news outlets reported on the scene. The Fox News correspondent on the ground was clearly impacted by the gas and was audibly coughing through his live coverage.

Protestors gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota following the death of Daunte Wright. This is the latest death at the hands of police that has sparked protests in Minneapolis, where Derek Chauvin is currently on trial for the killing of George Floyd.

After placing a curfew and telling protestors to disperse, the police fired tear gas at the crowd. Fox News’ Mike Tobin was significantly affected as he was surrounded by flashes from flash bangs and clouds of tear gas as he communicated to Sean Hannity.

He warned Sean Hannity, “I am probably going to start coughing here in a second.” A few seconds later his voice choked up as he said, “Yeah, that’s tear gas, all right,” and continued reporting while coughing and tearing up on camera.

Hannity asked him if he needed a break, but Tobin reassured him that he had “been through gas a few times.”

Hannity cut away as the gas impacted Tobin further.

Watch above via Fox News.

